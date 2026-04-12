Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Who has better IPL stats during MI vs RCB? How have both teams fared at Wankhede Stadium?

Wounded by a 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their previous games, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to put up a cracker of a contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With only one of the teams able to bounce back with a win, the focus will certainly be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning together in the field after 127 days but as rivals.
The last time Kohli and Rohit played together was in January for the national team in the third ODI against New Zealand. In IPL 2026, Kohli started with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, in the last two innings, the former RCB skipper struggled, with scores of 28 and 32.
On the other hand, Rohit too had a similar fate just like Kohli. After leading Mumbai Indians to victory with a 78-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit managed 35 and 5 in his next two. The two will be hungry to get back to form at the Wankhede on Sunday.
In the MI vs RCB rivalry in IPL and now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), Kohli holds the edge over Rohit in terms of runs. In 36 matches so far, Kohli has scored 980 runs at an average of 31.61, with a best of 92 not out. In IPL, Kohli played 34 matches against Mumbai Indians, scoring 922 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 128.77, including six fifty-plus scores. If Kohli manages 20 runs on Sunday, he will become the first batter to score 1000 runs against Mumbai Indians.
On the other hand, Rohit, who had played for Deccan Charges, played 26 matches for Mumbai Indians against RCB in IPL, scoring 629 runs at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of over 142, with four fifties and a best score of 94.
Mumbai Indians have faced RCB 36 times in total (IPL & CLT20) with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on 21 occasions. RCB won 14 while one game ended in no result. In IPL, Mumbai Indians hold 19-14 edge over RCB as far as head-to-head record is concerned. One game ended in no result.
At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand too over RCB, winning eight out of 12 games played in total between the two sides. In fact, in the last seven games at this venue, Mumbai Indians have lost just one against RCB, winning six games at a stretch. The last time these two teams met at Wankhede, RCB won by 12 runs in 2025.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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