Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Who has better IPL stats during MI vs RCB? How have both teams fared at Wankhede Stadium?

Wounded by a 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their previous games, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to put up a cracker of a contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With only one of the teams able to bounce back with a win, the focus will certainly be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning together in the field after 127 days but as rivals.

The last time Kohli and Rohit played together was in January for the national team in the third ODI against New Zealand. In IPL 2026, Kohli started with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, in the last two innings, the former RCB skipper struggled, with scores of 28 and 32.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rohit too had a similar fate just like Kohli. After leading Mumbai Indians to victory with a 78-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit managed 35 and 5 in his next two. The two will be hungry to get back to form at the Wankhede on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli during MI vs RCB In the MI vs RCB rivalry in IPL and now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), Kohli holds the edge over Rohit in terms of runs. In 36 matches so far, Kohli has scored 980 runs at an average of 31.61, with a best of 92 not out. In IPL, Kohli played 34 matches against Mumbai Indians, scoring 922 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 128.77, including six fifty-plus scores. If Kohli manages 20 runs on Sunday, he will become the first batter to score 1000 runs against Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Rohit, who had played for Deccan Charges, played 26 matches for Mumbai Indians against RCB in IPL, scoring 629 runs at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of over 142, with four fifties and a best score of 94.

Advertisement

MI vs RCB head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians have faced RCB 36 times in total (IPL & CLT20) with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on 21 occasions. RCB won 14 while one game ended in no result. In IPL, Mumbai Indians hold 19-14 edge over RCB as far as head-to-head record is concerned. One game ended in no result.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand too over RCB, winning eight out of 12 games played in total between the two sides. In fact, in the last seven games at this venue, Mumbai Indians have lost just one against RCB, winning six games at a stretch. The last time these two teams met at Wankhede, RCB won by 12 runs in 2025.

Advertisement