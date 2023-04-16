Mumbai Indians are playing their 4th TATA IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders at their home pitch in Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, however their skipper Rohit Sharma is not in the squad.

In place of Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the squad against the Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

After winning the toss and chosen to field, when asked why Rohit is absent from the match by Ravi Shastri, stand-in MI skipper replied that Sharma was out of the match due to a stomach bug.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Surya said.

Another news is that Arjun Tendulkar is making his debut for Mumbai.It is the first time that Arjun will be making an appearance in IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith