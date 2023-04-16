Rohit Sharma out from MI squad against KKR in IPL, Suryakumar Yadav explains WHY1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- After winning the toss and chosen to field, when asked why Rohit is absent from the match by Ravi Shastri, stand-in MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained the reason behind.
Mumbai Indians are playing their 4th TATA IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders at their home pitch in Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, however their skipper Rohit Sharma is not in the squad.
