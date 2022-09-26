Rohit Sharma outlines plan for Dinesh Karthik ahead of South Africa matches

Rohit Sharma outlines plan for Dinesh Karthik ahead of South Africa matches2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:06 AM IST
India take on South Africa for a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday
As India takes on South Africa for a three-match T20I series, starting this Wednesday, skipper Rohit Sharma wants to give wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik more time in the middle before T20 World Cup next month. In the last few matches, India have been alternating between Karthik and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.