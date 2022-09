Rohit Sharma outlines plan for Dinesh Karthik ahead of South Africa matches

As India takes on South Africa for a three-match T20I series, starting this Wednesday, skipper Rohit Sharma wants to give wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik more time in the middle before T20 World Cup next month. In the last few matches, India have been alternating between Karthik and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

“I wanted both of these guys to have a number of games under their belt before the World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup both of these guys were in the fray to play all games," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India clinched the three-match series against Australia on Sunday.

“But I just feel that Dinesh needs a little more game time. He hardly got to bat (this series). Just maybe three balls. So that’s not enough time," Rohit added.

While Rishabh Pant was given the nod ahead of the veteran player in the Asia Cup, Karthik was picked for all three matches against Australia. But Karthik faced seven balls in total against Australia, while Pant played only one game where he did not get a chance to bat.

On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck half centuries as India beat Australia by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win.

“Pant also needs game time obviously. But looking at how this series was it was important for me to just stick to that consistent batting lineup."

Rohit however said Karthik and Pant's inclusion in the playing XI will depend upon the situation.

“I don't know what we're gonna do against South Africa. We just need to go and see their bowling, what sort of bowling lineup they'll play with, and who are the best guys for us who can handle that bowling lineup. It all depends on that.

“We want to be flexible in our batting. So if the situation or if the thing demands that we need a left-hander, we will bring in a left-hander if we need a right-hander, we will continue to do that.

“But we'll try and manage those guys pretty carefully. I do understand that they need game time before the World Cup but there are only 11 players you can play, unfortunately."

After Sunday's Australia series win, Team India surpassed arch-rivals Pakistan to become the team with the most T20I wins in a calendar year. The record was previously held by Pakistan, who had won 20 T20I matches in 2021.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16-November 13 this year.

