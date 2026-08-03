Rohit Sharma pens emotional note for T Dilip after India's fielding coach ends five-year journey; ‘you are a legend…’

Former India captain Rohit Sharma penned an emotional note for departing national team fielding coach T Dilip, after the latter ends his five-year journey with the men's cricket team. Dilip joined the Indian national team in 2021, under then-new head coach Rahul Dravid, who replaced Ravi Shastri. It was around the same time, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Indian captain, taking over from Virat Kohli.

Since his arrival to the Indian national team, Dilip played a huge part in raising the fielding standards of the players. Although Dravid left his position after India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Dilip stayed back. In fact it was Dilip, who introduced the best fielder's medal during the 2023 ODI World Cup inside the Indian dressing room, to motivate the players.

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Taking to Instagram, Rohit penned an emotional note to his old friend. “You are a legend Dilip garu. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wished ahead @dilip.tk19,” Rohit wrote.

View full Image View full Image Rohit Sharma's emotional note to T Dilip.

Under Dilip, India became one of the best fielding teams in the world. But recent lapses among the Indian fielders, didn't go well with the BCCI. The Indian cricket board didn't renew his contract. In fact, Dilip was about to exit the Indian team last year along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

But strong recommendations by some of the senior players in the team prompted BCCI to keep Dilip. During his tenure, India won two T20 World Cups (2024 & 2026), two Asia Cups (2023 & 2025), ICC Champions Trophy (2025) and runners-up finishes in World Test Championship and the Cricket ODI World Cup (both in 2023).

T Dilip thanks Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir Dilip also shared a departing note on Instagram and thanked the BCCI. “When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” Dilip wrote.

“The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI @indiancricketteam for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve Indian cricket,” he added further.

Dilip also thanked Dravid and current India head coach Gautam Gambhir for their trust. "To #RahulDravid and @gautamgambhir55 , thank you for your trust. It was a pleasure to work alongside both of you.

“To @rohitsharma45 , @surya_14kumar , @virat.kohli , @hardikpandya93 , @shubmangill and @shreyasiyer96, it was a privilege to work with each of you and contribute during your time as captains. As this chapter comes to a close, I’ll always be grateful that, for five unforgettable years, I had the honour of wearing the India badge,” he added.

Who is India's new fielding coach? Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men's cricket team. The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 WODI World Cup and the 2023 WT20 World Cup.

Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam's senior men's team. As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

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