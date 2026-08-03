Rohit Sharma pens emotional note for T Dilip after India's fielding coach ends five-year journey; ‘you are a legend…’

Former India captain Rohit Sharma penned an emotional note for departing national team fielding coach T Dilip, after the latter ends his five-year journey with the men's cricket team. Dilip joined the Indian national team in 2021, under then-new head coach Rahul Dravid, who replaced Ravi Shastri. It was around the same time, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Indian captain, taking over from Virat Kohli.

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Since his arrival to the Indian national team, Dilip played a huge part in raising the fielding standards of the players. Although Dravid left his position after India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Dilip stayed back. In fact it was Dilip, who introduced the best fielder's medal during the 2023 ODI World Cup inside the Indian dressing room, to motivate the players.

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Taking to Instagram, Rohit penned an emotional note to his old friend. “You are a legend Dilip garu. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wished ahead @dilip.tk19,” Rohit wrote.

Rohit Sharma's emotional note to T Dilip.

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Under Dilip, India became one of the best fielding teams in the world. But recent lapses among the Indian fielders, didn't go well with the BCCI. The Indian cricket board didn't renew his contract. In fact, Dilip was about to exit the Indian team last year along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

But strong recommendations by some of the senior players in the team prompted BCCI to keep Dilip. During his tenure, India won two T20 World Cups (2024 & 2026), two Asia Cups (2023 & 2025), ICC Champions Trophy (2025) and runners-up finishes in World Test Championship and the Cricket ODI World Cup (both in 2023).

T Dilip thanks Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir Dilip also shared a departing note on Instagram and thanked the BCCI. “When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” Dilip wrote.

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“The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI @indiancricketteam for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve Indian cricket,” he added further.

Dilip also thanked Dravid and current India head coach Gautam Gambhir for their trust. "To #RahulDravid and @gautamgambhir55 , thank you for your trust. It was a pleasure to work alongside both of you.

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“To @rohitsharma45 , @surya_14kumar , @virat.kohli , @hardikpandya93 , @shubmangill and @shreyasiyer96, it was a privilege to work with each of you and contribute during your time as captains. As this chapter comes to a close, I’ll always be grateful that, for five unforgettable years, I had the honour of wearing the India badge,” he added.

Who is India's new fielding coach? Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men's cricket team. The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 WODI World Cup and the 2023 WT20 World Cup.

Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam's senior men's team. As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

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Ghosh's first assignment will be India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. Before the series gets underway, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in