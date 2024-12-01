Rohit Sharma punishes Sarfaraz Khan after latter’s wicketkeeping howler during India vs PM XI tour match: Watch

Rohit Sharma's funny side was caught on camera on Sunday as the Indian captain hit Sarfaraz Khan on the back after the latter's wicketkeeping howler against Australian Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. An occasional wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz donned the big gloves after regular keeper Rishabh Pant decided to take a break on Day 2 of the tour game.

The incident took place during the 23rd over of the PM XI's innings when Harshit Rana bowled a short-pitched delivery to Olivier Davies. The ball whistled past Davies as Sarfaraz fumbled while collecting the ball. As the Mumbaikar went to collect the ball from the ground, Rohit cheekily punched Sarfaraz on his back, the video of which went viral on social media. Both smiled hilariously after the incident.

Watch Rohit Sharma punches Sarfaraz Khan

Meanwhile, after the first day was washed out due to rain, play started on the second day with the game reduced to 50 overs per side. Rohit won the toss and sent the opposition to bat first.

With no Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj started te proceedings for India with the new ball and got success early. Matt Renshaw was the first to take the long walk back before rain once stopped play for more than 10 minutes.

When umpires resumed the game, it was further reduced to 46 overs per side. The break actually helped India as Akash Deep got rid of Jayden Goodwin, thereby making PM XI reeling at 22/2 in six overs.

However, it was Sam Konstas' magnificent hundred that propelled PM XI to 240 all out in 43.2 overs. During his 97-ball stay, the 19-year-old hit 14 fours and a lone six before being caught by Abhimanyu Easwaran off the bowling of Akash Deep for 107. Jack Clayton (40) and Hanno Jacobs (61) also contributed for PM XI.