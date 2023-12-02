Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid questioned over World Cup final loss, pitch conditions under radar: Report
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India, former cricketers, experts, and fans are all wondering about the things that went wrong in the last match of the tournament, where India did so well, winning all 10 matches before the final game
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India fans are still recovering from the heartbreak they faced on 19 November after Australia defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2023 finals to lift the trophy. Team India, former cricketers, experts, and fans are all wondering about the things that went wrong in the last match of the tournament, where India did so well, winning all 10 matches before the final game. The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) decided to sit with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to mull over the possible reason behind the comprehensive 6-wicket defeat.