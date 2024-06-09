The controversy surrounding the playing conditions at New York's newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. The New York pitch has been heavily criticised after a number of low-scoring matches and the ICC have also waded into the matter, saying they are working with the curators to resolve the issues.

In his first reaction to the New York pitch ahead of Sunday's match against Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma also raised concerns about the pitch and the outfield, saying that the pitch behaves differently on different days.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rohit said, “New York is not our home ground. We have played two matches here but we don't have much awareness about its nature. It behaves differently on different days, so even the curator is confused"

"The outfield is slow. Some shots get lot of bounce on the field, and some others do not roll on the field. So running between the wickets is important. We need to play as per conditions," Rohit elaborated on concerns surrounding the outfield.

Despite having an edge owing to the win against Ireland in their last game, Rohit said that the team playing better cricket on Sunday will win the match.

“So, you can imagine the kind of thinking we need to put in. We don't know on which pitch we are playing (against Pakistan), so, whoever plays better cricket will win the match" the Indian skipper added.

India battle arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday:

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday. In a high-octane clash, the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their winning streak as they look to progress from the Super 8 stage to the qualifying finals. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat to USA in their opening match.

After the Pakistan clash, India will take on USA at the Nassau County Stadium before travelling to Florida for their final league match against Canada on 15 June.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!