Rohit Sharma reacts to being Mumbai Indians’ fourth highest-paid player: ‘I think this is the perfect spot since…’

Despite speculations that Rohit Sharma might choose to move on, the former captain said he will continue playing for Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025.,

Speaking on the decision, he later told Jio Cinema, “I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team.”

Rohit led Mumbai Indians to win the cup in 2020, but the team is yet to bite the success since then. He said, “We haven’t had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that.”

Rohit Shamra on being fourth highest player The Mumbai Indian on Thursday announced the retention of key players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Bumrah, retained for ₹18 crore, is now MI's highest-paid player, marking a milestone in his IPL career. Both Hardik and Suryakumar were retained at ₹16.35 crore each, while Rohit was kept on board for ₹16.30 crore. Tilak Varma's retention cost was ₹8 crore.

On being the fourth-highest earner for MI in the retention list, Rohit said, “Since I have retired from the format, I think this is the perfect [retention] spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That’s what I believe in and I am quite happy with it,” said Rohit.

Pandya will continue as captain this time also. On MI retaining five key players, he said, "Five people who have cherished good memories together. We are five fingers but one fist. That's how I look at it. We are going to come all guns blazing. Brotherhood, friendship, and at the same time, we are going to back each other no matter what happens."