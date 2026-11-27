Mumbai Indians have named Rohit Sharma as their captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League season. The franchise brought back the man who led them to all five of their IPL titles, three years after Hardik Pandya took over the role.

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The announcement came on Friday, November 27, through a video set to the song “Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma”. The caption read “Smile, everybody smile”, and the clip ends with Rohit delivering the same line.

What is the meaning behind “Smile, everybody smile”? The phrase has long been Rohit Sharma's catchphrase at Mumbai Indians. The franchise previously shared a clip of him urging the squad to smile after their IPL 2020 final win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai. In a March 2025 interview with the franchise, he explained the idea: “Smile, everybody smile, whether we lose, whether we win, we have to smile, we have to smile.”

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How did Mumbai Indians build up to the announcement? Mumbai Indians posted a cryptic image on Wednesday showing an animated hand holding a team cap. Fans quickly linked it to Rohit. The franchise followed with a “24 hours to go” post on Thursday. The reveal was timed for 5:45pm as a nod to Rohit’s five titles and his jersey number, 45.

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Why did Mumbai Indians turn back to Rohit Sharma? The move follows Hardik Pandya’s departure in a trade with Punjab Kings that brought India pacer Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai. Hardik’s exit left the captaincy open ahead of the 2027 season.

Results under Hardik were mixed. Mumbai finished ninth in his first season in charge, reached the playoffs in 2025, then lost 10 of their 14 games in 2026. The franchise has not won the IPL since 2020.

Who else was in contention? Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah were all discussed, according to a Cricbuzz report. The report said: “The shortlist was subsequently pruned to Rohit and Suryakumar after the management concluded that it might be too early for Tilak to take over the reins.” It added that Santner was ruled out because “having an overseas captain is not an ideal arrangement for an IPL side because of inherent challenges.”

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The same report said new head coach Kieron Pollard had a major say in bringing Rohit back.

What happened when Rohit Sharma lost the captaincy? Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain ahead of the 2024 season after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. Rohit had led the side since 2013 and won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Along with MS Dhoni, he is one of only two captains to win five IPL titles.

Looking ahead Rohit Sharma takes charge of a team with a fresh support staff. Kieron Pollard has replaced Mahela Jayawardene as head coach. The focus now moves to the mini-auction as Mumbai try to end a title drought stretching back to 2020.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.