India's win over Bangladesh in Dubai in a Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was itself special for captain Rohit Sharma. Not only he became the second-fastest after Virat Kohli to reach 11000 runs, Rohit Sharma also became the first player in the world after the age of 30 to record 100 wins as a captain.

The win over Bangladesh was Rohit Sharma's 100th win as skipper in 138 international games (ODIs, T20Is, Tests) - joint-fastest with Australian Ricky Ponting. Out of 138 games, India lost 33 games under Rohit Sharma while three matches ended in a draw while one was a tie.

Out of 100 wins under Rohit Sharma, 12 have come in Tests, 38 in ODIs and 50 in T20Is. In fact, he has a win percentage of 70. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is only the fourth Indian and 10th batter overall to reach the 11000 run-mark in the 50-over format.

The Indian skipper achieved the feat in the fourth over of India's chase of 229 in their Group A match when he hit Mustafizur Rahman over mid-on for a boundary. The seasoned opener reached the mark in his 270th game and 261 innings.

Virat Kohli had crossed the 11,000-run mark in 222 innings. In this list, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are followed by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (276 innings), Ricky Ponting (286) and Sourav Ganguly (288).

Rohit placed behind Ganguly, Tendulkar Rohit Sharma is now placed behind Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs) in the list of overall highest run-scorers in ODI cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar cemented firmly at the top position with 18,246 runs in 463 matches.