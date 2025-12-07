Rohit Sharma refuses Yashasvi Jaiswal despite Virat Kohli's directive; Former India skipper says ‘I will get fat again’

Rohit Sharma's consciousness over his health was on full display on Saturday after the India opener refused to take a cake bite from Yashasvi Jaiswal even after Virat Kohli's directive, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place at the team hotel as the Indian players celebrated Jaiswal's maiden ODI ton and India's series win against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

On Saturday night, as the Indian players arrived at the team hotel following the victory, a cake was presented to the Men in Blue from the hotel authorities to celebrate the victory. Kohli took the initiative and called man of the moment Jaiswal to cut it as the rest of the Indian players clapped for the young opener.

After feeding Kohli, the man himself asked Jaiswal to feed Rohit, who was watching all these happen. As Jaiswal went to Rohit to feed him, the former skipper replied, “nahi bhai, me Mota ho jauga vapas (no brother, I will get fat again)”.

Rohit's decision reflected his focus on bigger goals and a commitment in a race to be fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It must be noted that the 38-year-old Rohit only plays ODI for India after having retired from Tests and T20Is previously. The Indian opener underwent a huge physical transformation ahead of the Australian tour as he shed around 10 kgs.

Rohit Sharma's performance after transformation The results were evident for Rohit after his weight loss as he looked more lean and fresh. The transformation also had a huge positive impact on his game too. Returning to international cricket after seven months in Australia, Rohit scored a 73 and 121 not out Down Under.

Against South Africa, Rohit had a good series too with two half-centuries against South Africa. Like Rohit, Kohli too had quit Tests and T20Is and plays only one format now. Both Rohit and Kohli are aiming 2027 World Cup to be their last dance in international cricket.