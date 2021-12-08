Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as Captain in ODIs and T20Is going forward, BCCI has announced on Wednesday.

In another significant development, Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain for the tour of South Africa where India will play three Tests. Virat Kohli has already stepped down from captaining the T20I side after the Indian team's debacle in T20 World Cup.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward," it said.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli has said earlier.

The BCCI has also announced 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

First Test will take place from December 26-30 in Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, in Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, in Cape Town. The ODI squad for the SA's tour is yet to be announced.

Hanuma Vihari has made a comeback in the main squad while Ishant Sharma has been able to retain his place despite poor form.

Here's the full Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

Standby Players include Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

