Rohit Sharma reveals ‘weird’ feeling about T20 World Cup 2026; ‘It won’t be same, I’m actually looking forward to it’

The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will be different as it won't have Rohit Sharma for the first time in history. Having retired from the shortest format after leading India to T20 World Cup glory in 2024, Rohit admitted it will be a “strange” feeling to watch the global event off the field.

The 38-year-old, who now plays only one format - one-day internationals - opined that missing a T20 World Cup hits harder than not been able to play bilaterals. “We were talking about this at home, that it will be strange watching it from home, especially the T20 World Cup,” Rohit, who has been a part of India's both T20 World Cup wins, told JioHotstar.

“From the time it started until now, I have been part of every World Cup, so it will feel different. When I watch the team playing T20 games, the feeling of missing out isn’t as much. But when you miss a World Cup, the reality really sinks in,” added the former Indian captain.

Having named as the Brand Ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026, Rohit is expected to be at the stands in all of India's games. The right-hander admitted it will be a different experience all-together.

“When you realise you’re not going to be part of it, it will be a little weird. However, I will be somewhere in the stadium. It won’t be the same and it will be a different experience, but I’m actually looking forward to it. It will be quite amazing,” added Rohit.

Rohit speaks on the importance of team bonding Rohit also shared his thoughts on having built relationships within the squad and how it will play an important role for the defending champions in the upcoming edition that starts on February 7. “I think togetherness and mutual trust are the most important things," Rohit said.

“If I’m not wrong, these players have been playing together for almost two years now. I feel there is a strong sense of understanding within the team, developed through playing together. One positive aspect is that almost all of them are of a similar age, apart from a few exceptions,” he added.

“I think the average age is probably close to 25, which is always good, because you have to have a lot of discussions, a lot of open conversations and also some hard conversations when you are heading into a World Cup, as the only aim is to win it," he concluded.