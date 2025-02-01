The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday hosted its annual awards – Naman Awards, and during the event Team India men's skipper Rohit Sharma was asked a question by Team India women's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana, to which Rohit refrained answering.

The first question Smriti fired at Rohit during an interaction was one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently and him being teased by his teammates.

Rohit answered the question in his infamous style. He said,. “I don't know. They tease me about forgetting. It's not a hobby obviously, but since you spoke about teasing this is what they tease me about when I forget about my wallet, I forget my passport which is absolutely not true.”

"That happened a couple of decades back," Rohit added. Interrupting in between, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya mentioned, "He (Rohit) makes sure around his seat he has not forgot something."

Then again Mandhana asked Rohit, "What's the biggest thing you have forgotten?"

Rohit first refrained to answer the question, but evaded it in his fashion. He said, "I can't say that. I mean, if this is coming live my wife will be watching. I would keep it to myself."

The BCCI shared the video of this jolly interaction. Here's the video:

Following the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 95k views.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Rohit's new hobby must be dodging Smriti's questions! 😂 Looks like he's more elusive than his cover drives!"

Another said, "Also forgot how to make runs."

A third wrote, "Don't do this segment from the next time. Looked so forced. Just bring Jemi on stage ,, she is entertaining enough.."

"Ring bhai ring bhula tha," commented the fourth.

A fifth said, "Bro dodge the question, Shaana for a reason."

"He is talking about his engagement ring," a sixth said.

A seventh said, "Perhaps he has taken up a new hobby babysitting opposition bowlers."

Meanwhile, in the Naman Awards, the BCCI awarded batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Col. CK Nayudu lifetime achievement award.

BCCI also awarded Ravichandran Ashwin with a special award. The Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (Men) goes to Jasprit Bumrah.