Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh seen chatting ahead of KKR vs MI match; netizens speculate what they're talking about
Rohit Sharma interacted with Rinku Singh before the match. Singh, left out of T20 World Cup squad, has impressive T20 stats. Netizens speculated on what Rohit told Singh, with some even suggesting Rohit might join KKR in the future.
Team India captain and Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma met KKR's Rinku Singh ahead of the clash between their two sides at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Notably, Rinku Singh, who has been a consistent performer with the bat over the last 1-2 years, was not included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and was instead named as one of the four reserves for the marquee event.