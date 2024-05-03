Team India captain and Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma met KKR's Rinku Singh ahead of the clash between their two sides at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Notably, Rinku Singh, who has been a consistent performer with the bat over the last 1-2 years, was not included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and was instead named as one of the four reserves for the marquee event.

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee, addressed a press conference on Thursday to answer questions about India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The duo clarified various aspects about the selection of the Indian squad, including why Rinku wasn't selected for the T-20 World Cup despite his remarkable performances in international T20 and IPL matches.

Ajit Agarkar while explaining the reasoning behind non-selection of Rinku Singh, said, “It (not picking Rinku) is probably the toughest thing we have had to discuss. He has done nothing wrong, not even Shubman Gill for that matter. It is not his fault that he missed out. It's about combinations,"

“A couple of wrist spinners were included to give Rohit (Sharma) more options. There are two keepers, we needed an extra bowler. It's just unfortunate. He's in the reserves, so that tells you how close he came into being in the 15. But at the end of the day, you can only pick 15 players in the squad,"

Rohit's meeting with Rinku Singh:

After the press conference with Agarkar, Rohit also met his teammates and KKR players at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit was also seen having a brief interaction with Rinku. The Indian skipper also met his former teammate and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Notably, the left-hander has represented India in 15 T-20s to date, scoring 356 runs at an impressive average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.24.

Netizen react to Rinku - Rohit discussion:

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Dhoni bhaiya ne advice di, Virat bhaiya ne bat... Ab Rohit bhaiya ne kya diya hoga (MS Dhoni gave advice, Virat Kohli gave a bat, what would have Rohit Sharma given him now"

Yet another user suggested that Rohit may have shared that he will also join the KKR setup next year. The user wrote, “Rohit be like: tension matlo next year mai bhi KKR join kr raha hun (Don't worry, I am also joining KKR next year)"

