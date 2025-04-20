Rohit Sharma roars back to form with maiden fifty in IPL 2025 during MI vs CSK; fans say ’hitman comes to the party’

Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a morale-boosting half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium at home in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). It was Rohit's maiden fifty in IPL 2025 after a string of low scores in this year's tournament.

Chasing CSK's 176/5, Mumbai Indians were off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton putting 63 runs for the first wicket in just 6.4 overs. Although the South African was caught brilliantly at the deep, Rohit continued his onslaught with Suryakumar Yadav in company.

In the end, the former Mumbai Indians captain remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 balls with four fours and six sixes. The duo of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav forged an unbeaten 114 runs off 54 balls for the second wicket as Mumbai Indians won by nine wickets.

It was Rohit's second fifty against CSK in his last four innings. Also this was also Mumbai Indians' second win against CSK in their last eight IPL matches and the first victory after four consecutive loses. Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK.

Rohit's fifty came as a welcome boon for the fans.

Dube, Jadeja power CSK to 176/5 Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176/5.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side. Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.