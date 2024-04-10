'Rohit Sharma doesn't want…': Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor IPL 2024 form ignites T20 World Cup debate
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening duo provided India with some strong starts during the 5-match Test series against England
Yashasvi Jaiswal's form question came ahead of RR vs GT 2024 IPL clash at the pitch of Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India at the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1 and ahead of the big tournament, there is a lot of buzz around the squad. India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played magnificently during the 5-match India vs England Test series and was seen as Rohit Sharma's perfect partner to open for India, but his below-average IPL 2024 performance so far has raised concerns. While discussing Yashasvi Jaiswal's form, two former cricketers seem divided on Rohit Sharma's preferences in the upcoming T20 World Cup.