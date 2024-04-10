Rohit Sharma will lead Team India at the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1 and ahead of the big tournament, there is a lot of buzz around the squad. India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played magnificently during the 5-match India vs England Test series and was seen as Rohit Sharma's perfect partner to open for India, but his below-average IPL 2024 performance so far has raised concerns. While discussing Yashasvi Jaiswal's form, two former cricketers seem divided on Rohit Sharma's preferences in the upcoming T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaffer vs McClenaghan Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer and Mitchell McClenaghan disagree on Yashasvi Jaiswal's approach in the IPL 2024 so far and while Jaffer wants the young opener to take his time before going aggressive, Mitchell McClenaghan believes that ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma would want Yashasvi Jaiswal to display attacking cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He had a purple patch going for him for a long time. And sometimes, when you come in without much expectation, you can express yourself. Now, he's a big name, and I feel, looking at how he's batting, he's trying to impose himself too early," Wasim Jaffer told Cricbuzz.

“He needs to give himself a little bit of time, try and play conventional cricket at the start. Get himself set because the other guy at the end is Jos Buttler. You can afford to take time. It looks like, from the 3-4 games that he has played, he is taking too many risky options. When your time is not right, sometimes you can't hold on to it," the former Indian all-rounder added.

T20 World Cup 2024 factor Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan does not want Yashasvi Jaiswal to wait and outlined the importance of strong starts ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I would say before Jos' innings the other night (that) Jaiswal was in the role that he had to go after the ball and generate the strike rate at the top. Jos was struggling. Now, Jos would be good from here on, and he could take the attack. But that's not what we would be looking for at the World Cup. That's not what Rohit Sharma wants from his top-order batters. He wants them to take positive options, he wants them to be aggressive, he's happy with a 30 off 15, and in that role, he is not looking for significant scores," McClenaghan said.

Elaborating on Yashasvi Jaiswal's game, Mitchell McClenaghan said that during the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yashasvi Jaiswal attempted to put pacer Reece Topley under pressure and forced him to change his length.

“Even though it was a two-ball innings, he tried to put pressure on Reece Topley. The first ball swung significantly; he tried to step out and get Topley to change his length. Unfortunately, Topley bowled a good-length ball which found a top edge. He wanted to put pressure on one of their key bowlers; even then, I like him to continue the way he's playing because that's the style of cricket Rohit wants to see, and his team needs," said McClenaghan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

