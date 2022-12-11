Rohit Sharma ruled out of first test against Bangladesh. Read here

Rohit Sharma ruled out of first test against Bangladesh. Read here1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- India will play two test matches against Bangladesh from 14 December
The Indian cricket team will play the first test match against Bangladesh without its skipper, as Rohit Sharma is ruled out from the first match after a thumb injury. Rohit also didn't play in the last ODI with Bangladesh and young Ishan Kishan opened in his place with Shikhar Dhawan.
The news came at a time when the Bangladesh tour for India is not going very well. India won the third ODI with a record number of runs but lost to the host in the other two ODIs.
In the absence of Rohit during the third ODI against Bangladesh, KL Rahul took the reins of the Indian team. There is no official word for now about the skipper for the test, but KL Rahul is again expected to lead the team.
The last ODI between India and Bangladesh will be remembered for multiple reasons, the biggest of which is the double-century by young Ishan Kishan. He became the fourth Indian player to smash a double century after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma.
While Tendulkar and Sehwag have one double century each, Sharma has three double centuries in his list of achievements. Rohit Sharma also has a record for the highest number of runs in ODI which is 264.
Ishan Kishan played a magical inning of 210 runs on just 131 balls and combined with Virat Kohli's 113 runs, the team managed to take the final score beyond 400. Both Indian batsmen played a wonderful partnership of 290 runs.
With the impressive pace of Shardul Thakur, who took three wickets, India managed to stop Bangladesh at 182 and register a big 227-run win.