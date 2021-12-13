Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Rohit Sharma ruled out of test series against South Africa

Rohit Sharma ruled out of test series against South Africa

Rohit Sharma.
1 min read . 07:43 PM IST Reuters

  • Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Priyank Panchal, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Priyank Panchal, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Panchal, 31, was part of the India 'A' side that played in a three-match unofficial test series in South Africa earlier this month.

The first test is scheduled to start in Pretoria from Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, the home team's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could also miss the second and third test matches, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January, ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Monday.

The second test is set to start on Jan. 3 in Johannesburg, while the final test is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-day internationals.

De Kock last featured for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the following three matches as South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!