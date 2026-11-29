After three years being just a player, Rohit Sharma returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians recently, the five-time champions announced ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, will succeed Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder joined Punjab Kings in a trade involving pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Rohit, who became MI captain in 2013, was removed from the franchise's leadership role after IPL 2023, and Pandya was named his replacement. Under the 39-year-old, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, besides the 2013 Champions League T20.

After winning the trophy in 2020, the Mumbai outfit largely experienced poor outings in the league. They finished fifth in 2021, 10th in 2022 and were ousted in Qualifier 2 in 2023, prompting the Mumbai Indians management to find replacement of their captain.

The move fell flat on the face as Mumbai Indians did not fare any better under Pandya either, ending up 10th in 2024 and ninth in 2026. In 2025, they managed to enter Qualifier 2 before being eliminated. One of the faces of IPL other than Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Rohit too had his shares of ups and down to become one of the most successful captains.

Rohit Sharma's first IPL salary Fresh from winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, Rohit fetched good money in the first-ever IPL auction, when he was bought by now-defunct Deccan Chargers for USD 750,000 per season (approximately ₹3 crore). Although he was a part of the Deccan Chargers side that won the 2009 IPL, he couldn't fetch big runs in his first three years with the franchise.

However, Rohit took a big leap in 2011 IPL auction when Mumbai Indians acquired the right-hander USD 2 million (roughly ₹9.06 crore in 2011), a hike of massive 163%. His shift to Mumbai Indians proved decisive for the franchise and Rohit and as they say, the rest if history.

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Following Mumbai Indians' poor start in 2013, Ricky Ponting stepped down from captaincy, allowing Rohit to take over. The right-hander hit jackpot in his first season as captain, leading the side to their first-ever IPL trophy.

Rohit Sharma's top retention era After leading Mumbai Indians to IPL triumph in 2013, Mumbai Indians picked Rohit as their top retention at ₹12.5 crore, at a 17% hike till 2017. At 2018 mega auction, Rohit got a 20% hike at ₹15 crore till 2021, followed by a 7% hike in 2022 at ₹16 crore.

With leadership gone in 2024, Rohit saw himself at the fourth retention slot ahead of 2025 mega auction at ₹16.30 crore per season and maintaining that figure through the 2027 retention list. In the process, Rohit saw a salary growth of 441.53% salary growth between 2008 and 2026. His total IPL salary counts to ₹230.14 crore.

Rohit Sharma's IPL salary over the years

Year Rohit Sharma's IPL salaries 2026 ₹ 16.3 crore - Mumbai Indians 2025 ₹ 16.3 crore (+2%) - Mumbai Indians 2024 ₹ 16 crore - Mumbai Indians 2023 ₹ 16 crore - Mumbai Indians 2022 ₹ 16 crore (+7%) - Mumbai Indians 2021 ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2020 ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2019 ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2018 ₹ 15 crore (+20%) - Mumbai Indians 2017 ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2016 ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2015 ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2014 ₹ 12.5 crore (+17%) - Mumbai Indians 2013 ₹ 10.64 crore (+9%) - Mumbai Indians 2012 ₹ 9.71 crore (+7%) - Mumbai Indians 2011 ₹ 9.06 crore (+163%) - Mumbai Indians 2010 ₹ 3.44 Cr (-6%) - Deccan Chargers 2009 ₹ 3.66 crore (+21%) - Deccan Chargers 2008 ₹ 3.01 crore - Deccan Chargers Total ₹ 230.14 crore

Rohit Sharma first priority in 2027 Having returned to the helm after three years and a completely new coaching setup with former teammate Kieron Pollard as head coach, Rohit's first priority is to bring the dressing room happiness back. “I am not looking at winning the trophy and all of that straight away,” Rohit said.

"Because you do not win the trophy at the start of the season; you win it at the end of the season. Before the end of the season, you need to do a thousand different things. So let us not think about the end goal, let's think about the start goal. What do we want to do first as a team?," he said.