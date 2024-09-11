Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram video features heavy workouts and playful antics, quickly reaching 9 million views. The video, accompanied by the Marathi song Taambdi Chaamdi, emphasizes his fun-loving nature and supports independent music, garnering positive reactions from fans.

Rohit Sharma has just posted a new video on Instagram. The video has received nearly 9 million views within a couple of hours.

In the video, the “hitman" is seen doing heavy workouts at the gym 99% of the time. But, during the rest of “1%", he is having fun. The video starts with what the India cricket captain does during his workout sessions. However, it’s the 1% fun that grabs many more eyeballs.

Rohit is seen having a good laugh, going for a false high-five and teasing fellow gym-mates - all in one video. He is seen deliberately pushing other boys just for fun. Throughout the video, Rohit Sharma's fun-loving nature is the focus.

The video uses the Marathi song Taambdi Chaamdi in its background. The original song, released by Spinnin' Records, has already garnered nearly three million views in two weeks. The song is created by Shreyas Sagvekar and Krunal Ghorpade, aka Kratex. Using the song in his video, Rohit Sharma is apparently promoting independent Marathi music.

Netizens have reacted generously to the video. Here are some of the reactions.

"Sir aap "Hitman" ho kuch bhi kar sakte ho....love & respect forever"

“1% shana for reason"

“Shana bhai full on fire"

"Only Rohit Sharma can do"

“Rohit Sharma is the king of Mumbai, all our people speak from heart"

India vs Bangladesh series India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, will play a two-Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test match starts on September 19 while the second match will start on September 27.

The Men in Blue will play the first Test match against the visitors at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. JioCinema will do the live streaming of the cricket match for free. This will mark Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier announced that the Wicket-keeper batter would be a part of India’s team. Two young pacers, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal, will also be part of the team.