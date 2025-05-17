Rohit Sharma’s parents tear up with joy, wife Ritika gets emotional as Wankhede honours India captain

Rohit Sharma had a emotional moment on Friday as he finally had a stand named after him at the iconinc Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. In the high profile ceremony graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit brought his parents and wife Ritika on the stage to inaugurate the new stand.

Rohit's father Gurunath and mother Purnima pressed the buzzer along with Maharashtra CM to unveil the new stand and start off the fireworks.

Not just Rohit, the whole family got very emotional during the unveiing ceremony as his parents tried to wipe off the tears while Ritika seemed to be hiding behind her father in law to hide her crying.

Rohit Sharma on having a stand at Wankhede stadium: Speaking at the ceremony, Rohit extolled the virtue of having his family at that momentous occassion, saying, “It's going to be even more special, to have my family here, parents, brother, wife. I am grateful and thankful for whatever they have sacrificed for me,”

“What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words.” Rohit added.

Notably, the veteran batter has recently retired from Test cricket and as a result will longer be seen in the whites for Indian team. Rohit is also retired from T20I cricket and will only be playing in the ODIs for now.