Rohit Sharma’s place in T20I, Rahul Dravid’s contract not confirmed: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
Rohit Sharma’s place in India's T20I team is not confirmed, nor is Rahul Dravid’s contract; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.
Rohit Sharma's spot in India’s T20I team is not yet confirmed, as per Jay Shah. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has emphasised that a well-considered decision will be made regarding team selection later on. This comes amid reports of Rohit seeking clarity on his role before leading the team in the upcoming global tournament.