Rohit Sharma's spot in India’s T20I team is not yet confirmed, as per Jay Shah. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has emphasised that a well-considered decision will be made regarding team selection later on. This comes amid reports of Rohit seeking clarity on his role before leading the team in the upcoming global tournament.

"What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June. We have the IPL before that and also the series against Afghanistan," PTI quoted BCCI secretary Jay Shah as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed captain for the T20I series against South Africa, filling in for Hardik Pandya. This decision follows Rohit's absence from T20Is since the last T20 World Cup.

Shah updated on Hardik Pandya's fitness, mentioning his rigorous training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). There is optimism about Hardik's return even before the Afghanistan series.

"We are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. He is at NCA only, he is working very hard and we will let you know in due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also," Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the WPL auction in Mumbai.

Regarding Mohammed Shami, Shah indicated his potential participation in the Test series against South Africa. Shami's recovery from an ankle injury is being closely monitored. His inclusion is contingent on fitness.

On Rahul Dravid

Shah also spoke about Rahul Dravid’s extension as Team India’s coach.

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," he said.

