Rohit Sharma’s place in T20I, Rahul Dravid’s contract not confirmed: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rohit Sharma’s place in India's T20I team is not confirmed, nor is Rahul Dravid’s contract; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

Ahmedabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Heach Coach Rahul Dravid after India lost the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Rohit Sharma's spot in India’s T20I team is not yet confirmed, as per Jay Shah. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has emphasised that a well-considered decision will be made regarding team selection later on. This comes amid reports of Rohit seeking clarity on his role before leading the team in the upcoming global tournament.

"What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June. We have the IPL before that and also the series against Afghanistan," PTI quoted BCCI secretary Jay Shah as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed captain for the T20I series against South Africa, filling in for Hardik Pandya. This decision follows Rohit's absence from T20Is since the last T20 World Cup.

Shah updated on Hardik Pandya's fitness, mentioning his rigorous training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). There is optimism about Hardik's return even before the Afghanistan series.

"We are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. He is at NCA only, he is working very hard and we will let you know in due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also," Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the WPL auction in Mumbai.

Regarding Mohammed Shami, Shah indicated his potential participation in the Test series against South Africa. Shami's recovery from an ankle injury is being closely monitored. His inclusion is contingent on fitness.

On Rahul Dravid

Shah also spoke about Rahul Dravid’s extension as Team India’s coach.

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
