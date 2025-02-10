India captain Rohit Sharma finally returned to form with a stunning century in the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack. Ahead of the prestigious Champions Trophy, the Indian captain's return to form augurs well for the Men in Blue, but fans seemed curious about his choice of a phone.

However, after his match-winning 119-run knock, Rohit was seen having an intense discussion with someone on the phone, which piqued the interest of social media users. Netizens debated which phone the Indian captain was using and why it wasn't an iPhone.

Netizens question Rohit Sharma's choice of phone: From the looks of the picture, the phone used by Rohit Sharma appears to be a OnePlus 12, but it is difficult to determine the exact model. After seeing the picture of Rohit Sharma using a OnePlus phone, most users wondered why the Indian captain was not using an iPhone.

“He has 7 phones OnePlus is one of them. He has 6 iPhones too.” Wrote one user

“I've seen him uses iphone 13 pro max in 2022-2023,and oneplus ain't bad,neither is Samsung,” added another user

“iphone baar baar ghum jata hoga toh bhai ka zyada kharcha hojata hai (iPhone must have been lost many times, it would have cost him a fortune)”

Rohit Sharma on his match-winning knock against England: “I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests,” said Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation ceremony.