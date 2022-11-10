Rohit Sharma's squad disappoints again, here's what went wrong for Team India

For the Mega-event, India though invested heavily on Yuzvendra Chahal, but went on with a defensive approach of selecting Ashwin. India competed in six matches of T20 World Cup 2022, five of which were in the Super 12s and one in the semifinals. Chahal -- only wrist spinner in the 15-man team -- was not used in any of these matches. Both Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were the targets of persistent coaching. As per stats, wrist spinners have historically proven to be viable options for taking wickets in T20 cricket.