IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sacrifices own spot ahead for pink-ball Test, reveals India’s opening combination in Adelaide

KL Rahul will be opening the batting for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide, confirmed India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday. Rohit's call came after the success of Rahul and Jaiswal in the first Test in Perth. In the absence of the Rahul-Jaiswal pair forged a 200-run stand in the second innings, which paved the way for India's emphatic 295-run win over the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“KL Rahul will open. I'll bat in middle. It's best for team,” Rohit said while addressing the media at the Adelaide Oval in the pre-match press conference. With Shubman Gill likely to come in at no.3 and Virat Kohli at No.4, it remains to be seen at which spot, the Indian captain bats.

After getting out cheaply in the first innings of the first Test, both Rahul and Jaiswal came out with flying colours in the second essay. While Jaiswal went onto scored his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil, Rahul looked solid during his innings of 77 and ably guided Jaiswal.

Rohit had missed the first Test due to a short paternity break for the birth of his son.