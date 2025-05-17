Rohit Sharma ‘scolds’ younger brother Vishal for causing a dent in their car - Watch viral video

The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled the Rohit Sharma stand at the Wankhede stadium in honour of the Mumbai Indians veteran batsman in a ceremony on Friday.

In an emotional event, the former Indian Test skipper was conferred the honour with his wife and parents in attendance.

Also in attendance was the 38-year-old's younger brother, Vishal.

Typical big brother! The brothers were filmed in a wholesome interaction, where the older Sharma brother was seen playfully scolding the younger sibling for apparently being responsible for a dent in their car.

The interaction happened just after Friday's proceedings at the Wankhede stadium and the video has since gone viral. Take a look at the funny incident:

Rohit Sharma stand On Friday, the MCA inaugurated the Rohit Sharma stand at the Wankhede stadium in honour of the veteran batsman, who recently announced his retirement from the Indian Test team.

Present during Friday's event in Mumbai included Sharma's family - wife Ritika, brother Vishal, and parents Gurunath Sharma and Poornima Sharma - along with the who's who of sporting and political personalities from the city.

The stand was inaugurated by the Hitman's parents and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as they pressed a button to unveil the stand, which was accompanied by huge posters and some ceremonial fireworks.

‘So so special’ Speaking at the event, Sharma was grateful for the honour.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so so special for all of us (his family). What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India.

"No one thinks of this... For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game... I cannot express it in words... This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format.”

Sharma's MI team are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 standings and are in contention for a playoff spot. As IPL 2025 resumes after a temporary suspension, the five time champions' first game is against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium on May 21.

This will be their final home game of the season and is a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of the game could most likely decide which of either MI or DC would progress through to the next stage.