Rohit Sharma scored every number from 0 to 50 in international cricket, except one; Why is it so symbolic in his career?

Rohit Sharma has been one of the stalwarts for India in modern-day cricket. With 20,675 runs across formats (Test + ODI + T20I), the former captain sits fourth in the list of most runs in international cricket for India, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Having made his India debut in 2006, Rohit has, so far, scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, 12,143 runs in 294 ODIs and 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is.

During his time as the Indian captain, Rohit led the national team to the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and 2023 World Cup runners-up finish before winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados. Eight months later, India won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Rohit doesn't play Tests and T20Is, having retired from the formats in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

In fact, it was under Rohit that India reached the final of the World Test Championship in 2023, only to lose to Australia when it mattered the most. Rohit also became the first men's cricketer to play in 150 T20Is. He announced his retirement from the shortest format, moments after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, along with another former skipper, Virat Kohli.

In 520 international matches so far, Rohit has created numerous records in his last 20 years of international cricket. But there is one shocking statistic about Rohit that will amaze everyone.

Which number hasn't Rohit scored from 0 to 50? In his international career so far, Rohit has scored every number from 0 to 50 in international matches, except one - 45. It is not that Rohit hasn't scored beyond 50. In fact, his 264 not out against Sri Lanka in 2017 is still the highest individual score by a batter in the 50-over format.

Rohit came into the Indian team as a middle-order batter who would walk out at no.6 across the formats. But it was his elevation to the top of the batting order that changed his game completely since 2013. Since then, there has been no stopping Rohit, as he went on to become India's captain.

View full Image View full Image Rohit Sharma is India's fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket. ( PTI )

Not to forget, Rohit has the most number of hundreds at the ODI World Cup. The right-hander holds a Guinness World Record for the most hundreds in ODI World Cups — 7, including five in the 2019 edition alone.

Why No. 45 is so special for Rohit Sharma? The number 45 also holds a special significance for Rohit in his career. It is his jersey number that has become iconic along with Rohit. But behind this number is a story. Initially, Rohit chose No.19 during his U-19 India days after all the single-digit numbers were occupied.

It was after advice from one of his teammates that he had to change his number. With then-captain Rahul Dravid wearing No.19, Rohit couldn't have the same number if he were to play at the senior level. He then sought his mother's help, who advised him to play with No. 9.