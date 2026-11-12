Rohit Sharma scored every number from 0 to 50 in international cricket, except one; Why is it so symbolic in his career?

Rohit Sharma has been one of the stalwarts for India in modern-day cricket. With 20,675 runs across formats (Test + ODI + T20I), the former captain sits fourth in the list of most runs in international cricket for India, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Having made his India debut in 2006, Rohit has, so far, scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, 12,143 runs in 294 ODIs and 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is.

Advertisement

During his time as the Indian captain, Rohit led the national team to the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and 2023 World Cup runners-up finish before winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados. Eight months later, India won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Rohit doesn't play Tests and T20Is, having retired from the formats in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

In fact, it was under Rohit that India reached the final of the World Test Championship in 2023, only to lose to Australia when it mattered the most. Rohit also became the first men's cricketer to play in 150 T20Is. He announced his retirement from the shortest format, moments after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, along with another former skipper, Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

In 520 international matches so far, Rohit has created numerous records in his last 20 years of international cricket. But there is one shocking statistic about Rohit that will amaze everyone.

Which number hasn't Rohit scored from 0 to 50? In his international career so far, Rohit has scored every number from 0 to 50 in international matches, except one - 45. It is not that Rohit hasn't scored beyond 50. In fact, his 264 not out against Sri Lanka in 2017 is still the highest individual score by a batter in the 50-over format.

Rohit came into the Indian team as a middle-order batter who would walk out at no.6 across the formats. But it was his elevation to the top of the batting order that changed his game completely since 2013. Since then, there has been no stopping Rohit, as he went on to become India's captain.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is India's fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket.

Not to forget, Rohit has the most number of hundreds at the ODI World Cup. The right-hander holds a Guinness World Record for the most hundreds in ODI World Cups — 7, including five in the 2019 edition alone.

Why No. 45 is so special for Rohit Sharma? The number 45 also holds a special significance for Rohit in his career. It is his jersey number that has become iconic along with Rohit. But behind this number is a story. Initially, Rohit chose No.19 during his U-19 India days after all the single-digit numbers were occupied.

Advertisement

It was after advice from one of his teammates that he had to change his number. With then-captain Rahul Dravid wearing No.19, Rohit couldn't have the same number if he were to play at the senior level. He then sought his mother's help, who advised him to play with No. 9.

Rohit had the option of playing with No. 27 (2+7 = 9), but chose 45 (4+5 = 9). Since then, 45 has become synonymous with Rohit.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in