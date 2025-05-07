Rohit Sharma set to be sacked as India's Test captain before England tour - Report

Rohit Sharma is set to be sacked as the Indian Test captain ahead of their tour of England, which starts in June. The development came in after a meeting in Mumbai in Tuesday and after Rohit's dismal performance with the bat during India's Test series against New Zealand and Australia. In eight Tests, India lost six, thus eliminating themselves from the race of World Test Championship (WTC) final spot.

According to a Indian Express report, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has decided to appoint a new captain for the England tour, with a full backing of the BCCI. However, it remains to be seen whether Rohit travels to England as a specialist batter.

The report stated that the decision to remove Rohit is not driven by the need for transition but purely based on the 38-year-old's performances in red-ball cricket. However, Rohit will still be in India's ODI plans.

Earlier, it was reported that BCCI is keen on keeping Rohit as the Indian captain for the England tour following his success at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Even, Rohit too expressed his eagerness to lead the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami in England.