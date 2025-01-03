Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to get dropped mid-series after the 37-year-old wasn't included in the playing XI against Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Friday. The axe on the Indian captain was on the cards after the right-hander failed to notch up runs in the past few series. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side in Rohit's absence.

With just 31 runs in the five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), questions were raised about his batting form letting the team down on several occasions. Having missed the first Test in Perth, Rohit returned to the Indian XI in Adelaide.

Notably, Rohit batted at No.6 in the second and third Tests before returning back to his original position - as an opener - in the fourth Test. However, nothing could help the Indian batting stalwart as the right hander's scores in the series were 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9.

Bumrah backed Rohit. “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that,” said the Indian pacer during the coin toss.

