Rohit Sharma sets unwanted record during IND vs AUS 5th Test, becomes first Indian captain to get dropped mid-series

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to get dropped mid-series after the 37-year-old wasn't included in the playing XI against Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Friday. The axe on the Indian captain was on the cards after the right-hander failed to notch up runs in the past few series. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side in Rohit's absence.

With just 31 runs in the five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), questions were raised about his batting form letting the team down on several occasions. Having missed the first Test in Perth, Rohit returned to the Indian XI in Adelaide.

Notably, Rohit batted at No.6 in the second and third Tests before returning back to his original position - as an opener - in the fourth Test. However, nothing could help the Indian batting stalwart as the right hander's scores in the series were 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9.

Bumrah backed Rohit. “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that,” said the Indian pacer during the coin toss.

List of captains who were dropped mid-series Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan): The then Pakistan skipper dropped himself midway into the ODI series against Australia in 2014. Misbah dropped himself in the third ODI and Shahid Afridi led the side.

Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka): Chandimal took a decision of lifetime by sitting out during the 2014 T20 World Cup in the team's final three games, including the semifinal and final. Lasith Malinga led the side in Chandimal's absence and Sri Lanka won the title.

Mike Denness (England): Denness was the first captain to sit out midway into a series when he opted out of the England playing XI for the fourth Test during 1974 Ashes. John Edrich led the side.