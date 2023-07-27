Rohit Sharma shares big update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Ireland tour2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma hopes to have pacer Jasprit Bumrah back in the team before the World Cup, but admits his return is not imminent
India captain Rohit Sharma has indicated that Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return to the fold is not imminent but he is desperately hoping to have him back before the World Cup.
