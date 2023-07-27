India captain Rohit Sharma has indicated that Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return to the fold is not imminent but he is desperately hoping to have him back before the World Cup.

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah while addressing a press conference on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies here, Rohit said, "The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he's coming from a serious injury and I've no idea if he'll travel to Ireland because the team hasn't been announced yet."

"If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing," said Rohit at the press conference ahead of the first ODI.

"We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment," added Rohit.

Rohit also spoke about the Indian team's injury problems in their ODI setup and the need for having backups.

"You need experience when you go into big tournaments. But when there are injuries, you just don't know what you can do about it.

"Quite a few players are injured from our team but we try to identify players who are going to play in the World Cup and give them as many matches as possible so that they get the experience.

"Along with focusing on the XI, we need to focus on other 15-20 players too because anyone can get injured," the India opener said.

The Asia Cup in August-September is a more realistic target for Bumrah to return to international cricket and the subsequent home series against Australia should be enough to get him in prime form, hoped Rohit.

India have released pacer Mohammed Siraj from the ODI squad hours before the start of the first match.

