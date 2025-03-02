Rohit Sharma shoos away Dinesh Karthik for toss curse during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash | Watch viral video

Rohit Sharma hilariously jokingly shooed away former teammate Dinesh Karthik after the India captain lost his 10th consecutive coin toss just before their final group game against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai.

In a hilarious video that went viral, Rohit Sharma was caught shooing away Dinesh Karthik using hand gestures while New Zealand's Mitchell Santner opted to bowl first.

Notably, Dinesh Karthik, who retired from international cricket in 2024 and is currently one of the most sought-after commentators in the cricketing fraternity for his in-depth insights and analysis.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara holds the record for most tosses lost by a skipper - 12 - from October 1998 – May 1999. Netherlands' Peter Borren (March 2011 – August 2013) stands second with 11.

Rohit Sharma's toss curse starts in November 2023 and continuing. In the process, India have also lost 13th consecutive toss in ODIs and sit atop the unwanted table. Netherlands are second with 11.

India bench Rana for Varun Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the final group A game, which is a dead rubber as both the teams have qualified for the semifinal. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway. India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

India vs New Zealand playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.