IPL 2024: ‘Rohit Sharma should have…’; Wasim Akram's BIG remark on Hardik Pandya being MI captain
Wasim Akram also spoke about Chennai Super Kings, who changed their captain ahead of IPL 2024, and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced the legend MS Dhoni smoothly
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 campaign is turning from bad to worse as the Hardik Pandya-led team continues their losing run this season. Hardik Pandya, already receiving intense flak for replacing Rohit Sharma as the MI skipper, is now facing heat from cricket veterans for his technical mistakes during matches. On Thursday, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram backed Rohit Sharma and said he should continue as the MI skipper for at least one more year.