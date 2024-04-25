Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 campaign is turning from bad to worse as the Hardik Pandya-led team continues their losing run this season. Hardik Pandya, already receiving intense flak for replacing Rohit Sharma as the MI skipper, is now facing heat from cricket veterans for his technical mistakes during matches. On Thursday, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram backed Rohit Sharma and said he should continue as the MI skipper for at least one more year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is the problem in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We always remember. We tell our kids that when Pandya's kid is born, you must remind him why he became captain 20 years ago. We don't move on. Fans need to be calm. He is your player. He plays for Mumbai Indians, and he is the one who can make you win. There is no point booing your player. You can criticize a little bit, but move on," Wasim Akram told news platform Sportskeeda.

Wasim Akram also spoke about Chennai Super Kings, who changed their captain ahead of IPL 2024, and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced the legend MS Dhoni smoothly. The veteran pacer said CSK's decision concerned the franchise's long-term vision and that MI may have the same plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In franchise cricket, such things happen. Look at how CSK took the captaincy decision in the long run, and maybe even they (MI) had the same idea. This was not a personal decision, but in my view, Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year. Perhaps Hardik Pandya could have been the captain next year," Akram added.

Adam Gilchrist slams Mumbai Indians for poor body language After Mumbai Indians' crushing 9-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals, former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist slammed the Hardik Pandya-led team for poor body language and said that the owners should question the team on poor fielding standards.

"For me, the body language was horrible. If I'm the owner or the coach of that team, I'm watching and observing that. I'm going to say, 'I want answers.' It's cricket! You're paid professionals! I don't want to see laughter. I want to know if that means a bit to you. I don't want to see that jovialness and 'I don't care' attitude," Gilchrist said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You don't want fake hustle. You don't want people putting in effort as if they're trying hard. It's false bravado. It looks a bit manufactured at the moment," he added.

