‘Rohit Sharma should….’: Sourav Ganguly, Kris Srikkanth weigh in on Rohit-Virat debate ahead of T20 World Cup
There is no clarity if Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the T20 World Cup edition, but veteran players like Sourav Ganguly and Kris Srikkanth believe that the Indian skipper should lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024
The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be the most crucial tournament for Team India, not just because the boys are doing great across all domains, or it's another chance at an ICC trophy, but because this World Cup will somewhere define the future of India's cricket leadership. There is no clarity if Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the T20 World Cup edition, but veteran players like Sourav Ganguly and Kris Srikkanth believe that the Indian skipper should lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024.