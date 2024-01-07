The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be the most crucial tournament for Team India, not just because the boys are doing great across all domains, or it's another chance at an ICC trophy, but because this World Cup will somewhere define the future of India's cricket leadership. There is no clarity if Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the T20 World Cup edition, but veteran players like Sourav Ganguly and Kris Srikkanth believe that the Indian skipper should lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly looks in no doubt about Rohit Sharma leading Team India in the World Cup and didn't give much importance to the fact that the Indian skipper and Virat Kohli have not played T20 cricket since 2022.

"Of course, Rohit should captain the team in the T20I World Cup. Virat Kohli also should be there. Virat Kohli is an outstanding player, nothing will happen (to return after 14 months)," Sourav Ganguly said as per the news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganguly praised India's performance in South Africa and said that India is a much stronger side. "People say a lot of things after losing one match, India is a strong side. But look at the way they have played. They won the ODI series, and drew both the Test and T20I series," the former Indian skipper said.

Can't say no to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth highlighted the good form of Virat Kohli and said if Rohit Sharma makes himself available for the T20 World Cup 2024, one can't say no.

"Virat Kohli is a certainty. He is in great form. Rohit Sharma, maybe, is confident because of how he scored in the World Cup. He will regroup and try and do well in the IPL. If Rohit Sharma says I am available, you can't say you will drop him," India Today quoted Kris Srikkanth as saying on his YouTube show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At the end of the day, Rohit Sharma is also hurt that he has lost a World Cup. He would like to go out with a World Cup in his hand at least. He was there in the 2007 World Cup. He would want to do something similar, win a World Cup, and go out. Virat Kohli would definitely want to win a T20 World Cup. Moreover, last year only the T20 World Cup took place, 13 months back. Virat Kohli was in extraordinary form," Srikkanth added.

Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli: Selectors' legend dilemma As per the recent reports, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is looking to keep either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2023. The sources have claimed that Virat Kohli may remain away from the tournament as Rohit Sharma will have to lead the squad and has displayed an aggressive form of cricket in 2023.

