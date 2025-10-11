Rohit Sharma shouts at security for stopping little kid from meeting him, fans say ‘people's captain’ - Video goes viral

Rohit Sharma might not the Indian captain anymore but never missed to win people's hearts as he scolded and shouted at the security for stopping a young kid from meeting him at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai recently. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit was training at the Shivaji Park, in preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Along with Rohit, Virat Kohli also makes his return to the Indian dressing room for the ODI in Australia. Post training, as Rohit was packing his bags, a young fan sneaked past the ropes to meet Rohit. However, the security stepped in timely to stop the young soul, which irked the 38-year-old.

As soon as Rohit sighted the young kid being stopped by his personal security, the former Indian skipper shouted and scolded at the security, the video of which went viral on social media. Rohit's gesture drew huge cheers from the gathered crowd, who were quick to applaud his down-to-earth reaction.

Not just the onlookers, Rohit's gesture also earned him praise on social media, as fans called him “people's captain”.