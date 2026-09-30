Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill smash centuries as India chase 406 runs in Guwahati 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill tore into the West Indies attack in Guwahati on Wednesday, turning a 406-run chase into a statement opening stand in the second ODI. Captain Gill reached a 62-ball hundred, his second in two matches. On the other hand, Rohit raced through the 90s after becoming only the third Indian to reach 12,000 ODI runs.

Shubman Gill’s 62-ball hundred sets the tone Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl, then walked out and made the target look ordinary. He brought up his 11th ODI century with a four off Alzarri Joseph, reaching the mark in 62 balls. That is his fastest hundred, the fastest by an Indian captain, beating Rohit’s 63-ball effort against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup. It is also the quickest by an Indian against West Indies, going past Virender Sehwag’s 69-ball knock in Indore in 2011.

Rohit Sharma joins 12,000 club and charges to a hundred Rohit Sharma answered a quiet 32 in Thiruvananthapuram with the innings India needed. He reached fifty in 32 balls, slamming back-to-back sixes off Keemo Paul, and then ticked off 12,000 ODI runs with a single off Roston Chase in the 16th over. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had got there for India. Rohit did it in 282 innings, second-fastest after Kohli’s 242.

The same knock also took Rohit to 200 ODI sixes on home soil, a world first. He sat on 99 off 71 balls (10 fours, six sixes) as the stand passed 230, one hit from his own hundred in the same unbroken partnership.

West Indies’ record 405 sets a huge target India’s reply was needed because West Indies had just posted their highest ODI total. Sent in, they made 405 for 7. John Campbell smashed 101 off 68 (nine fours, five sixes), captain Shai Hope 104 off 94, and Amir Jangoo 114 off 77. It was the first time three West Indies batters had scored hundreds in the same ODI innings, and only the sixth such instance in the format.

Campbell and Hope added 110, then Hope and Jangoo put on 182. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Debutant Auqib Nabi went for 84 in 8.5 overs.

The series is 1-0 to India after Kohli’s unbeaten 139 and Gill’s 110 in the first ODI. The third match is in Mullanpur on October 3. For now, Guwahati is watching as India are trying to finish what three West Indies hundreds started.

Playing XIs West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes