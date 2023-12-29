Rohit Sharma slams Indian pacers after poor performance, 'Learn from South African bowlers'
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma criticized the Indian bowling lineup for allowing South Africa to score over 400 runs in the first innings. He emphasized the need for support to Jasprit Bumrah, who took four wickets.
India lost the first of the two-match Test series against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday, dashing Rohit and Co's hopes of conquering the 'final frontier' where no Indian team has won a series in the last 31 years.
