With the India vs Pakistan ODI match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 underway at Dubai on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the fastest opening batter to reach 9000 ODI runs.

The Indian skipper achieved the feat when he scored his first run of the match. With this feat, Rohit became just the sixth ODI opener to surpass the 9000-run mark with a single.

He also joined Sachin Tendulkar (15310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12740), Chris Gayle (10179), Adam Gilchrist (9200), and Sourav Ganguly (9146) in the elite club.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma left all these batters behind as he has become the fastest opener to reach the milestone.

Stats-wise, he took 181 innings to achieve the 9000-run mark, and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar who was the fastest to the feat as he had brought up 9000 runs in his 197th innings as an opener.

Before being sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rohit scored 20 runs against Pakistan off 15 balls with the help of 3 fours and a lone six.

Earlier, while playing match against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma had gone past the 11,000 runs mark, for which he took 261 innings and became the second-quickest batter to reach the mark, only behind teammate Virat Kohli (222 innings).

Rohit in 2023 became the fastest ODI opener to 8000 runs as an opener, which he achieved in 2023 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. He took 160 innings to complete the feat and went past Hashim Amla, who had taken 176 innings to bring up the same milestone.

Across all formats, Rohit Sharma has more than 15000 runs as an opener and ranks seventh on the all-time list. Rohit’s 44 centuries as an opener across three formats is only bettered by David Warner (49) and Tendulkar (45).

India vs Pakistan FT 2025: Meanwhile, after winning the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan scored a total of 241 runs in 49.4 overs after losing all wickets.

Chasing 242, India have scored 140/2 in 28 overs.

India vs Pakistan Playing XI: India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.