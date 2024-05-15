Rohit Sharma speaks about the 'proudest moment' of his career, 'When I was a little kid...'
Rohit Sharma spoke on various aspects of the game and said that he never thought he would remain in the Indian team for 17 long years
Rohit Sharma has been leading Team India for more than two years now, and next month, the Indian cricket team will play the T20 World Cup 2024 under his leadership. The opening batter made a name for himself for his aggressive batting style, out-of-the-box approaches, and leadership style, which keeps the dressing room morale high. While speaking at the Dubai Eye 103.8 Off The Script podcast, the Indian skipper revealed the proudest moment of his career.