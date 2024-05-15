Rohit Sharma has been leading Team India for more than two years now, and next month, the Indian cricket team will play the T20 World Cup 2024 under his leadership. The opening batter made a name for himself for his aggressive batting style, out-of-the-box approaches, and leadership style, which keeps the dressing room morale high. While speaking at the Dubai Eye 103.8 Off The Script podcast, the Indian skipper revealed the proudest moment of his career.

Rohit Sharma spoke on various aspects of the game and said that he never thought he would remain in the Indian team for 17 long years. He accepted that his way of keeping things simpler and setting smaller goals made things achievable.

"Yeah. When the first time I was presented my cap in front of my teammates, that was the proudest moment for me because all the hard yards that I did in when I was a little kid, I know it has come to a stage where now I can be proud of myself of, you know, getting there, but when you get there you don't know. I was only 20 years old when I got there for the first time and I had no idea that I will be still sitting here 17 years later and speaking to you all... keeping things simpler and smaller goals are much easier to achieve," Rohit Sharma said.

While talking about leading the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma called it the “biggest honour." He also revealed his biggest challenge after taking over the command of the Indian team.

"Yeah. Captaining your country is the biggest honor you can have. And for me, I never thought that this day will arrive, where I will be captaining one day but yeah, I mean, people say good things happen to good people, and you're right. It's true. My biggest challenge when I took over was ensuring everyone drives in one direction because that's how team sport should be played. It's not about personal milestones, but what all 11 of us can bring to the table to achieve the team's goal," he said.

On India vs Pakistan

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI)'s firm stance on not sending its players to Pakistan, even for international tournaments, has triggered a series of significant events. The decision has necessitated major venue changes for the Asia Cup 2023 and has also raised doubts about the 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is scheduled to host.

Rohit Sharma spoke on the controversy and showed interest in going to Pakistan and playing difficult cricket against their pace attack. "I personally, for me, if you ask me I would, I'm a cricketer at the end of the day, I want to play cricket and I want to get challenged at whatever stage I play cricket. And I feel Pakistan has a good team, they've got solid young bowlers who have come through the ranks now, their batting is good. Overall, a very good team, and India-Pakistan always, you know, brings out something," the Indian skipper said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!