Rohit Sharma's special message to his team ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 final: 'We understand the occasion but...
Skipper Rohit Sharma and co. will now face Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on 29 June, for which they will travel north to Kensington Oval in Barbados.
With India reaching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final after beating defending champions England in the second semi-final by 68 runs at Guyana National Stadium on 27 June, the Indian skipper has a special message for his teammates.