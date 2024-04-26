‘Rohit Sharma not ideal choice for...’: Ex-KKR director vouches for THIS player as captain
Joy Bhattacharjya mentioned Rohit Sharma's achievements as the captain of the Indian cricket team but backed a different player for the role of skipper in the T20 World Cup 2024
Rohit Sharma has led Team India since February 2022 and the Indian cricket team has achieved various championships under his captaincy. The opening batter has shown more confidence in his game after becoming the captain and is now counted among the most dangerous openers in the world. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared that Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1. Former KKR director Joy Bhattacharjya didn't find Rohit Sharma the ideal choice for leading Indian cricket and backed pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the position of captain.