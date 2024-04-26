Rohit Sharma has led Team India since February 2022 and the Indian cricket team has achieved various championships under his captaincy. The opening batter has shown more confidence in his game after becoming the captain and is now counted among the most dangerous openers in the world. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared that Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1. Former KKR director Joy Bhattacharjya didn't find Rohit Sharma the ideal choice for leading Indian cricket and backed pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the position of captain.

"The decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as India's captain for the T20 World Cup may have hampered the team. At this point, Sharma is not the ideal choice to lead the team in the T20I format," Joy Bhattacharjya said on Cricbuzz.

"I have the utmost respect for Rohit Sharma, and I think he is an amazing cricketer. However, he is currently out of batting form. Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill are in better form and strong contenders for the opening positions. However, since Sharma is the captain, he will open, meaning one of those in-form players will have to bat lower down the order," he added.

'I would choose Jasprit Bumrah'

Joy Bhattacharjya mentioned Rohit Sharma's achievements as the captain of the Indian cricket team and said that the only thing he needs is to win a World Cup. The former KKR director backed Jasprit Bumrah as the skipper of Team India and called him a vital team member.

He said, "I would choose Jasprit Bumrah over Rohit Sharma as captain because Bumrah's skill as a bowler makes him a vital team member."

"Rohit has achieved everything in cricket, but there's one thing he needs to do: win a World Cup. He won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and wants to end his career on a high note. We call it book-ending. That's a great thought," he concluded.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024

Joy Bhattacharjya's remarks came ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. There is no clarity on whether Shikhar Dhawan will play today's game as the PBKS captain suffers from a shoulder injury, and all-rounder Sam Curran is leading the Punjab Kings in his absence.

Shreyas Iyer will look to lead KKR to another decisive victory in IPL 2024 and make their playoff claim more robust in the current tournament season.

