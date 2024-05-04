Rohit Sharma's injury fears back ahead of T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Facing mild back stiffness….’
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma is also known for his brilliant fielding skills, and his absence from the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday raised some eyebrows
Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India's 15-member squad at the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to kickstart on June 1 in the United States. The Indian skipper continues to play the role of aggressive opener as he provides India and Mumbai Indians with some strong openings. Rohit Sharma is also known for his brilliant fielding skills, and his absence from the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday raised some eyebrows.